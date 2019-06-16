Home Nation

Aspiring actor booked for hatching own abduction, demanding ransom from family

Published: 16th June 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NOIDA: A 21-year-old aspiring actor was booked here Sunday for allegedly faking his own abduction and demanding a ransom of Rs 6 lakh from his family to fuel his cinematic ambition, police said.

The man, identified as Vijay, is a native of Farrukhabad district in Uttar Pradesh and was staying at Bahlolpur in Noida, they said.

On Saturday night, the police received a complaint from Vijay's family.

They alleged that Vijay was missing from their home in Bahlolpur under Phase 3 police station limits.

"Vijay's brother later received some pictures of the aspiring actor held hostage along with threat messages and a ransom demand of Rs 6 lakh for his release," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation was taken up and Vijay was found at the house of one of his friends in Noida Sector 24, the official said.

"During further probe, it emerged that Vijay himself had hatched his abduction plan in order to get money from his family," the spokesperson said.

"Vijay told the police that he wanted the money because he wished to go to Mumbai and become an actor. He said he wanted Rs 3 lakh for getting a role in a television serial and another Rs 3 lakh for personal expenses," the official said.

The man has been booked for concocting his fake abduction and misleading the police, police added.

Noida Actor Arrest

