Niti Aayog meet: Bottom-up approach to boost jobs, income

NEW DELHI: India will be a $5-trillion economy by 2024 (from $2.75 trillion now) if states join the Centre in taking the country forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Addressing the first governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog under the new government here on Saturday, Modi said that states are in a better position to leverage the unique strengths of the country, and called for a ‘bottom-up’ approach to boost employment opportunities and income.

“States should recognise their core competencies, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level,” he said.The PM also stressed on the need for structural reforms in agriculture to ease farm stress by bringing in private investment, strengthening logistics and providing ample support to farmers.

The meeting was attended by all chief ministers except Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee and Telangana’s Chandrashekar Rao. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is reportedly unwell, sent his finance minister Manpreet Badal to attend the meet.With many parts of the country reeling under a drought-like situation, the PM said the newly created Jal Shakti Ministry will provide an integrated approach to water.

No compromise on naxal violence

Asserting that the battle against Naxal violence is in a decisive phase, Modi said, “Violence will be dealt with firmly”

Aspirational districts

The Centre has kicked off a major policy initiative for rapid transformation of 115 districts which are lagging in development