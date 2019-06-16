Home Nation

Death toll rises, Harsh Vardhan to visit Muzaffarpur to review situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation.

Published: 16th June 2019 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Saturday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  With the death of two more children on Saturday at the state-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, the death toll of children with acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) symptoms reached 59 (according to official figure shared by civil surgeon Muzaffarpur). A total of 179 children have died between January and June 15 in Muzaffarpur.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Muzaffarpur on Sunday to take stock of the situation.“While the Centre is extending all support to the state for the containment and management of the recent surge of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) cases, I shall be going to Muzaffarpur tomorrow (on Sunday) to take stock and review the situation at the site with the state government,” Vardhan said.

During his visit, the minister will interact with the multi-disciplinary teams deployed there and address a state-level review meeting. “I shall discuss the management measures being recommended by the high level expert team of the Centre, and support that can be extended through National Health Mission (NHM) for health systems strengthening, and other Ministries of the Central government including the Ministry of Women and Child Development as part of the immediate and long term measures.”

