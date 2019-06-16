Home Nation

'Fake news' on Tripura CM: Man remanded in police custody for two days

Anupam Paul, who had been on the run since April 26, was arrested by the crime branch of Tripura Police from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Published: 16th June 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: A man who had been arrested for allegedly posting "fake news" on Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's personal life was Sunday remanded in police custody for two days on charges of forging documents.

The police had registered an FIR against Paul for forgery, cheating and conspiracy after the April 25 Facebook post went viral on social media.

He was produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Sharmistha Mukherjee on Sunday who remanded him in police custody for two days.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh police constable sacked for seeking Yogi government's dismissal

Paul will again be produced before the court on Tuesday, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, Dhruba Nath told reporters here.

The chief minister has described the post as a "deep-rooted conspiracy" to tarnish his image.

"It is a baseless and motivated post which is in bad taste," Deb has said.

The state BJP has demanded strict action against the guilty.

A journalist and a police constable were arrested on April 28 for sharing the Facebook post.

Both of them are now out on bail, a police officer said.

