Goa doctors to take part in IMA's nationwide strike on Monday

By PTI

PANAJI: Non-essential medical services in Goa will be shut Monday between 6 am and 6 pm as part of a nationwide shutdown call give by the Indian Medical Association.

The IMA Sunday said it will go ahead with its strike on June 17 with the withdrawal of non-essential health services across the country in the wake of the recent assault on doctors in West Bengal.

In Goa, doctors will have a protest march starting at 10am Monday from Azad Maidan till old GMC complex, a doctor said.