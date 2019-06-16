Home Nation

One more Trinamool worker killed in Bengal, 3 held

By IANS

KOLKATA: Three persons have been held for interrogation in connection with the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader in West Bengal's Hooghly district, police said on Sunday.

"Manoranjan Patra, 55, was beaten to death near the Trinamool party office in Harishchowk. Like every day, he was on his way to the party office when some people attacked him on Saturday. Three individuals have been held for interrogation," an officer of Khanakul police station said.

READ|  Three members of slain Trinamool leader's family killed in Murshidabad

A Trinamool supporter claimed that Patra was threatened by some Bharatiya Janata Party activists a few days back.

Patra's body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations are going on, the officer added.

