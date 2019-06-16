Home Nation

Opposition raises water crisis, farmer distress at all-party meeting

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot were present.

Published: 16th June 2019

PM Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel and other leaders during the all-party meeting ahead of first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha in New Delhi, on 16 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

PM Narendra Modi, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel and other leaders during the all-party meeting ahead of first Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha in New Delhi, on 16 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended an all-party meeting ahead of Parliament session, which begins on Monday.

The meeting was called by the government to seek cooperation from the Opposition parties in smooth running of Parliament.

While the government put forth its legislative agenda, the Opposition parties raised other issues, including problems related of farmers and water availability. 

Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and leader of BJP in the Rajya Sabha Thawar Chand Gehlot were among others present at the meeting.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule also attended it.

Parliament Budget Session

