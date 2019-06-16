Terrorism has shrunk in Kashmir, says Governor Satya Pal Malik at Niti Aayog meet

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The incidents of terrorist activities have come down in Jammu and Kashmir as the people of the state are not giving shelter to militants, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said here on Saturday.

Addressing the 5th Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, Malik said time has come to focus on development of the state. He also gave a Powerpoint Presentation and figures about terror activities.

"Terrorism has shrunk in the Valley and the situation has improved a lot," NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar quoted Malik as saying.

Kumar said the Governor put across his points strongly in the meeting and presented figures to prove as to how terrorism has shrunk in the state.

"As the situation has improved, now we need to focus on state's development. We also need to focus on agricultural products," he said.

The Governor claimed that the administration was getting information about terrorists and their activities by locals and that they are not offering shelter to those involved in militant activities.

Kumar said that Home Minister Amit Shah assured the states facing the menace of terrorism and Maoism that the Centre stands behind them.