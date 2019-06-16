Home Nation

Widespread rainfall in Mumbai, Konkan from Tuesday till Thursday: IMD

However, the Marathwada region, generally considered Maharashtra's foodgrain-producing hub, will have a dry spell till Wednesday and then receive showers in isolated parts, it added.

Bolts of lightning flash across the sky during thunderstorm and rain over the suburbs in Mumbai late Monday June 10 2019. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Centre Sunday predicted widespread rainfall in Mumbai and Konkan regions from Tuesday till Thursday.

Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra will receive low to medium intensity showers in some pockets, it said, adding that these would be the first showers of the south-west monsoon.

South-west monsoon in the state, where several tehsils are reeling under drought, has been delayed this year.

