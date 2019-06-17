Army Major killed, another officer and 2 jawans injured in Anantnag encounter

Home Nation

Published: 17th June 2019

SRINAGAR: An Army major and a militant were killed, while another officer and two troopers were injured on Monday in an encounter between security forces and the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said.

They added that an unidentified militant was also killed in the gunfight and his body recovered.

Arms and ammunition were also seized from the encounter site, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained, they added.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area this morning.

The search operation led to a gunfight after the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated.

