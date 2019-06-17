Bengal man held for creating fake social media profile of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim

By PTI

KOLKATA: One person has been arrested from Nadia district of West Bengal for allegedly opening a

fake account in the name of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on social media and posting objectionable comments, police said on Sunday.

Tarun Kumar Ghosh (40), a resident of Buichara Para in Nabadwip was apprehended on Saturday night from his residence for creating a fake profile of Hakim and spreading false information, a senior police officer said.

When produced at a city court on Sunday, Ghosh was sent to police custody till June 22, he added.