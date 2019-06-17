Bihar heat wave: Death toll crosses 100 mark

By UNI

PATNA: Death toll in Bihar crossed 100 during the last three days due to continued spell of heat wave, even as state government geared up its machineries to face the challenge and directed all the authorities concerned to take all possible steps to save the people from onslaught of hostile weather.

The long spell of heat wave in Bihar has made the lives of people difficult and troublesome and they are eagerly waiting for onset of monsoon in the state which is still four to five days away as per predictions of meteorology department.

The state government has issued directives to all District Magistrates to take all possible steps to save the people from heat wave.

Disaster Management Department said today that altogether 33 people lost their lives in Aurangabad, 31 in Gaya and 12 in Nawada during the last three days due to sun stroke. Two people also died in Nawada due to heat stroke. The department confirmed only 78 deaths so far, while the reports pouring in from other parts of the state indicated that the figure crossed 100 mark.

As per reports received here, a total of 11 people lost their lives in various parts of Patna district, seven in Buxar and four in Bhojpur district. The Disaster Management, however, did not confirm deaths due to sun stroke in these districts, saying cases were being verified by officials.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed for closure of all government and private schools in the state till June 22 even after end of summer vacation. On directive of Mr Kumar, instructions have been issued to all authorities concerned to ensure closure of schools till June 22.

In Gaya, District Magistrate has imposed section 144 from 11 am to 4 pm, prohibiting people from taking out procession and holding meetings in open due to heat wave. Advisory has also been issued suggesting people in details what to do to protect themselves from onslaught of hostile weather in the state.