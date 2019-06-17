Home Nation

Fund misuse: J&K to use GPS to keep eyes on works

After receiving ACB’s report, the State government has issued guidelines to various departments for accountability and insurance that restoration work is not executed repeatedly. 

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) detected embezzlement of funds in various departments of the J&K administration by release of funds repeatedly against already restored works, the Governor administration in the state has issued a series of guidelines, including submitting GPS coordinates of location of all works undertaken, to prevent embezzlement and blatant misuse of the funds.
A senior official in ACB said that complaints regarding embezzlement of funds were investigated and a detailed report was sent to the State Government informing them of the issue prevalent in certain departments.

After receiving ACB’s report, the State government has issued guidelines to various departments for accountability and insurance that restoration work is not executed repeatedly. 

As per the new guidelines, government departments will have to submit location of all works through GPS coordinates and photographs before and after execution of work. The funds will not be released till the GPS coordinates of the location are submitted. The departments, it said, should accord Administrative Approval only after satisfying that same work has not been taken up for execution in earlier years by other agencies.

