Home Nation

Give Sikhs in Meghalaya ownership of land, demands SGPC

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has decided to send a four-member delegation to the state to resolve the issues concerning the settlers.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded that 350 Sikh families living in Shillong be given ownership of the land on which they have been living for generations, and allowed construction by the Meghalaya government. 

Sources said that a three-member committee of the SGPC recently visited Shillong and met officials of the Meghalaya government, including state home minister James K Sangma. It reportedly told them that the 350 Sikh families living for decades in the Punjabi lane area of Shillong should be given ownership of the land they have been living on. 

The ownership lies with the local tribal chieftain who leased the land to a gurdwara, school and the families long ago. The lease deed does not specify the duration. The land in question measures around 1.75 acres. The SGPC committee told the state government that the Sikhs should be allowed construction on that land, said sources. 

The Meghalaya home minister promised the SGPC delegation that Sikhs in Shillong will be safe and assured it of their security. The local population wants the Sikhs to vacate the land, and Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, a banned militant outfit that claims to represent the interests of the local Khasi and Jaintia tribes, has issued a threat to the Sikhs in this regard.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has decided to send a four-member delegation to the state to resolve the issues concerning the settlers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sikh families Sikhs in Meghalaya land ownership

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp