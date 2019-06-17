Home Nation

Heavy rain after cloudburst in North Sikkim

Published: 17th June 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:23 PM

Kerala rains Kerala floods

For representational purposes

By PTI

GANGTOK: Several areas of North Sikkim experienced heavy rain on Monday following a cloudburst in the upper reaches of Teesta river, an official said.

The Teesta III hydropower project authorities have released 600 cusecs of water from the Chungathang dam following the inundation of the area, North Sikkim District Collector Raj Yadav said.

The people of Lachen and Chungthang are alerted about the situation, he said.

A heavy inflow of muddy water and logs was reported to be coming towards Dickchu Teesta V dam from 2.30 pm onwards due to the cloudburst, the district collector said.

Residents of Singtam and Rangpo have been alerted about the sudden spate in Teesta river through its downstream which flows downwards through East Sikkim.

TAGS
Sikkim Rain Sikkim Cloudburst

