IAF AN-32 crash: Operation to retrieve bodies remains suspended due to bad weather

A rescue team had recovered the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and flight data recorder (FDR) of the Russian-origin aircraft at the crash site on Friday.

Published: 17th June 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

IAF AN-32, Missing IAF Aircraft

File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The operation to retrieve bodies of the 13 air warriors onboard the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft that crashed in Arunachal Pradesh remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to bad weather, Air Force officials said Monday.

Due to heavy rains and low clouds, no helicopter could take off on Monday, an official said.

Bad weather is hampering helicopters from performing winching operations which are mandatory for all the rescue operations and recovery of mortal remains, the official said.

ALSO READ | Trying to ascertain cause of AN-32 crash: IAF chief

"Heavy rains and dense clouds are hampering the operations.

The location of the crash site is in on a hill which is making the retrieving operation more difficult," another official added.

The official said that despite inclement weather and treacherous terrain, the rescue team of the Indian Air Force, the Army and locals were trying their best to retrieve the bodies of the air warriors.

The Indian Air Force on Thursday said all 13 people on board the aircraft had died.

The transporter aircraft was going from Jorhat in Assam to Menchuka advanced landing ground near the border with China on June 3 when it lost contact around half-an-hour after taking off.

AN-32 Crash IAF AN-32 Crash Indian Air Force

