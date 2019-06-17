Home Nation

In a first, Maharashtra Opposition boycotts tea party hosted by CM Fadnavis

This was the first instance of the Opposition boycotting the CM’s customary tea party.

Published: 17th June 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday boycotted the customary tea party organised by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the eve of the Assembly’s monsoon session, claiming the latter’s claims of development were “illusory”.

This was the first instance of the Opposition boycotting the CM’s customary tea party. The Monsoon session from Monday would be the last under Fadnavis’ tenure.

In a rerun of December 2014 when Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde was sworn in as minister just a few days ahead of the monsoon session, former leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil was inducted into the Fadnavis cabinet on Sunday.

Citing the all-party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Fadnavis had requested the opposition to shorten the span of the customary tea party. However, the Congress called it attempt to muzzle democracy and announced their decision to boycott the event.

