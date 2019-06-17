J&K police officer dies at Delhi AIIMS

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A police officer who was injured in a militant attack in Anantnag in south Kashmir on Wednesday succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS in New Delhi on Sunday.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station Sadar in Anantnag, Arshad Ahmad Khan was airlifted in air ambulance to New Delhi after his condition deteriorated at SKIMS, Soura in Srinagar.

The SHO, however, died a few hours after being brought to AIIMS for specialized treatment.

The deceased police officer is survived by his wife, two kids and parents.

The 40-year-old police officer was hit by a bullet after he had rushed to a site at KP road in Anantnag on Wednesday following a militant attack on a CRPF party in which five paramilitary personnel were killed and three others injured.

