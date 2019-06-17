Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha member 

Home Nation

Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins Monday.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seen outside a polling booth in New Delhi during Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections on 12 May 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday took oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Gandhi won the election from Wayanad in Kerala.

He had also contested from the Gandhi bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh but was defeated by BJP leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani by a margin of over 55,000 votes.

Rahul took the oath in English.

Minutes before taking oath, he tweeted that his fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha begins Monday.

