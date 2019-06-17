Home Nation

Referendum should be conducted on use of EVM in polls: Veerappa Moily

The Congress leader also emphasised that such a referendum should be conducted on ballot papers and not on EVMs over which he claimed there was a trust deficit.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Veerappa Moily

Former Union Minister Veerappa Moily (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that there are "serious doubts" over EVM, senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily has sought a referendum on whether it should be used in the electoral process or ballot papers be brought back.

He also emphasised that such a referendum should be conducted on ballot papers and not on electronic voting machines (EVMs) over which he claimed there was a trust deficit.

"Everybody is suspecting EVM. This is a very serious matter and there is serious doubt on EVM. I think many countries like the US after having used EVM have gone back to manual voting," Moily told PTI in an interview.

He asserted that when serious doubts have arisen, the Election Commission (EC) and the government should act and go back to the ballot paper.

"There are serious doubts and EVM machines will have to be given up to return to the ballot. I think on this question of electoral process itself, even if it is necessary to take referendum from the people, I think the government should do that kind of a referendum," Moily said.

"But again, the referendum not on machines, but on ballot paper. Let them conduct, we will know the truth," the former Union minister said.

If it is in favour of the NDA, it is fine, but at least the doubt will be clear, Moily said.

"Referendum (is needed) because of serious doubts cast upon the electoral system and machines, it has to be done," the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Moily alleged that the EC's behaviour itself has become suspicious as it "did not do anything" to clear the doubts raised over the electoral process.

Asked why the Congress was not raising the issue of alleged EVM fraud strongly, he said the party had taken the matter to the EC even during elections, but it wants that the issue should not be seen as an alibi for defeat.

"It is not an alibi, it is a serious question. When I was the Law Minister, at that time also there was some doubt and we appointed a committee. But, now there is serious doubt and machines will have to be given up in favour of ballot," the 79-year-old leader said.

Moily's remarks come days after UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, apparently hinting at EVMs, claimed "many types of doubts" have emerged in the past few years over the country's electoral processes.

"There is a saying that there is no smoke without fire," she said in Raebareli last Wednesday.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that EVMs can be tampered with, giving the ruling BJP the advantage in an election.

The BJP has hit out at the Congress for raising doubts over the use of EVM in the Lok Sabha polls with Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Friday saying the grand old party is showing arrogance instead of introspecting its defeat in the elections.

Moily also expressed confidence that Congress can play the role of a dynamic opposition despite its small numbers in the Lok Sabha.

"Numbers are not important. The passion with which we take up the cause of the party is important," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Veerappa Moily EVM Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp