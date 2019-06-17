Home Nation

Section 144 imposed in Bihar's Gaya district as a precautionary measure against sunstroke

Meanwhile, the education department in Bihar has announced that all government schools would remain closed till June 22 under the heat wave situation.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

heatwave

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first, as a precautionary measure, Bihar government on Monday imposed Section 144 of IPC with immediate effect to prevent people coming out from their homes during the heatwave between10.30 am and 4 pm till the temperature turns normal.

More than four people can not assemble at one place under the open sun.

Abhishek Singh, DM of Gaya, took this step in the wake of deaths of more than 50 people in the last 72 hours due to sunstroke in Gaya, which recorded a temperature 45 degree Celsius.

He has ordered that no one will be allowed to work under the open sun under MNREGA and any kind of cultural programs cannot be allowed to take place during the stipulated time.

All construction works are banned between 11 am and 4 pm due to the heat wave.

Meanwhile, the education department in Bihar has announced that all government schools would remain closed till June 22 under the heat wave situation.

 

Bihar heatwave heatwave sunstroke

