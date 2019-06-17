Home Nation

Sessions court to hear 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots eyewitness killing case on July 1

Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Gautam sent the murder case against six accused to the sessions court for hearing and asked them to appear before it on July 1.

Muzaffarnagar riots

File image for 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A court here Monday sent the murder case of an eyewitness in a Muzaffarnagar riots case to the sessions case for hearing on July 1.

Ashfaq, who was an eyewitness in the murder case of his two brothers, was shot dead in Khatauli town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in March this year.

Ashfaq's brothers, Nawab and Shahid, were shot dead during the 2013 riots, in which more than 60 lives were lost and over 40,000 people were displaced.

Police registered a case and arrested all the six accused, including gangster Sushil Munch's son.

