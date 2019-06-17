Home Nation

Trinamool MLA Sunil Singh, 16 Bengal councillors join BJP

Leaders, including MLAs and MPs, from various parties in the state have been joining the saffron party for past several months.

Published: 17th June 2019 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

TMC councillors join BJP in the presence of party leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya at party HQ in New Delhi Monday June 17 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Trinamool Congress legislator and 15 councillors of the party in West Bengal joined the BJP here on Monday.

Noapara MLA Sunil Singh, along with the 15 TMC councillors and another Congress councillor, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of general secretary and West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, and senior leader Mukul Roy.

Sunil Singh is a relative of MP Arjun Singh, who switched over from the TMC to the BJP just ahead of the recent Lok Sabha polls and won the Barrackpore seat.

Roy, once the second-in-command in the TMC after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said 10 legislators from various parties had joined the BJP so far.

Leaders, including MLAs and MPs, from various parties in the state, have been joining the saffron party for the past several months.

"The BJP has emerged as a strong player in West Bengal politics and is the first preference for those who want peace and development in the state," Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP leader alleged that under the leadership of Banerjee, democracy had vanished from the state.

West Bengal BJP TMC defection

