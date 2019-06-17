Home Nation

Two militants killed in gunfight with security forces in J&K's Anantnag

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of militants in Achabal area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation and the hiding militants opened fire.

Published: 17th June 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:04 PM

A file photo of Indian soldiers taking position during an encounter with militants. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two militants were killed on Monday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of state police personnel surrounded the Bidoora village in Achabal area following information about the presence of militants.

"Hiding militants opened fire just as the cordon around them was being tightened. Two militants were killed and their bodies recovered.

"Exact identities and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained," a police officer said.

Fresh firing exchanges started after the bodies were recovered.

