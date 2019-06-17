Home Nation

With Rahul back from week-long break, Congress expects changes soon

The party leadership expects that decision on who will lead the party in the lower house, chief whip and other position is likely to be finalized in a day or two.

Published: 17th June 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 11:57 PM

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Congress President Rahul Gandhi back on Monday from a week-long holiday abroad, the party is poised for changes that are being talked about since it's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections and has been in limbo after his resignation offer.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi held talks with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi post return and the discussion ranged from party leader nomination in Lok Sabha, state assembly elections, infighting in state units and need for organizational changes.

Later during the day, the Congress president took oath as MP in the Lok Sabha.

With Rahul Gandhi back, the party leadership expects that decision on who will lead the party in the lower house, chief whip and other position is likely to be finalized in a day or two.

The name of the party's senior-most MP from Kerala K Suresh has been doing rounds for the top post in the Lok Sabha.

He represented the party at the all-party meeting Sunday held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During oath ceremony, Suresh was second after Modi.

ALSO READ | Kerala MP K Suresh surprises with his Hindi while taking oath in Lok Sabha

Also on the list are the names of MPs from Punjab Manish Tewari and West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The party sources said that Rahul Gandhi continues to be adamant on quitting as party chief and any decision on the future course of action is also expected in coming days.

"There is confusion among party cadres and leadership on the whole thing. With three state assembly elections scheduled, the party needs to act fast and take a decision on proposed organizational changes. We hope that things would be streamlined soon," said a senior party leader.

Rahul Gandhi reportedly is likely to meet leaders from the Congress-ruled states to assess the situation with ongoing infighting in some state units and discuss the future of governments in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

