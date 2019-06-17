Home Nation

Woman doctor assaulted in Himachal, colleagues threaten pen down stir

The government doctors across Mandi district on Tuesday observed a ‘pen down’ strike for two hours over police inaction and failure to arrest the accused.  

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Doctors across Himachal Pradesh have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Wednesday after a person in an inebriated condition assaulted a woman doctor at a primary health centre. The incident took place in Seraj assembly constituency represented by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Doctor association president Jatinder Roorkee said that the ‘pen down’ strike was observed across the district to express solidarity with the victim. He demanded the arrest of the accused by Tuesday night. “We will be forced to go on indefinite strike from Wednesday. However, the emergency services will not be hampered,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state government has constituted a Special Investigating Team to probe into the incident.

Superintendent of Police of Mandi, Gurdev Chand Sharma said that on the basis of the doctor's complaint, a case under has been registered against the unknown person under Sections 54, 353 and 332 of the IPC

According to her complaint, the woman doctor was assaulted by an unidentified person when she was alone. The attacker reportedly misbehaved with her when she went to get him a band-aid. The accused had reportedly asked for her assistance on an injury.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused. A few suspects were rounded up, but the accused has not been identified yet.

