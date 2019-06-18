Home Nation

2005 Ayodhya terror attack case: Here is a timeline of events

A group of terrorists tried to attack the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on July 5, 2005.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram mandir, Babri Masjid

Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

PRAYAGRAJ: A court here on Tuesday convicted four people in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack on charges of criminal conspiracy and attempted murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment. One accused was, however, acquitted.

Here is the sequence of events: 

  1. A group of terrorists tried to attack the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on July 5, 2005.

  2. The terrorists, who posed as pilgrims, even prayed at the makeshift temple before returning later in a hired jeep, which they exploded near the boundary of the disputed area near the 'Sita ki Rasoi' while one of them blew himself up in a bid to breach the security barricade.

  3.  The terrorists even used a rocket launcher to fire at the makeshift temple.

  4. Security forces reacted and gunned down the five terrorists in a gunfight that lasted over an hour

  5. Two civilians were also killed in the cross-fire, while seven security personnel were injured.

  6.  Investigation linked the accused to Pakistani-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad

  7.  Five people - four from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Uttar Pradesh -- connected with the terror attack were arrested in July 2005 on the basis of technical surveillance.

  8. A special court in Prayagraj sentenced four of them - Irfan, Mohammed Shakil, Mohammed Nafees and Asif Iqbal - to life imprisonment but acquitted Mohammed Aziz citing lack of evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2005 Ayodhya terror attack case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp