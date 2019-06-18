Ahead of Budget, PM Modi meets top bureaucrats of Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met top bureaucrats of the finance ministry and NITI Aayog to discuss key economic issues ahead of the upcoming budget.

Sources said the meeting at the Prime Minister's residence had in attendance all five secretaries in the finance ministry as well as Niti Aayog officials.

While the agenda of the meeting was not clear, sources claimed that it was more about broadly discussing the key economic agenda.

“It was a pre-budget meeting. He discussed the broader economic parameters, including fiscal situation and key economic agenda for the budget,” a source from finance ministry added, without revealing anything further.

The source added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to interact with leading economists and experts on this weekend to deliberate on an economic policy roadmap for promoting growth and employment generation.

The meeting, organised by NITI Aayog, will be attended by top ministers, NITI, leading economists, sectoral experts and industrialists, sources said.

“The meeting will discuss sector wise agenda and key concerns for the industries at length ahead of the budget,” the source added.

The Budget, which would be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is expected to address issues like slowing economy, lack of job creation and specific financial sector troubles like rising NPAs and liquidity crisis in NBFCs. Also promoting private investments and exports revival had been key business issues, amid the global trade war.

Apart from Agrarian crisis, water shortage is a new challenge for the government.