Home Nation

'Thieves, traitors, garbage': Mamata calls names as TMC councillors join BJP

We are not bothered about a few corrupt and greedy leaders who are switching to some other party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Published: 18th June 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Stung by the mass defections of Trinamool councillors and MLAs to the BJP, party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on them, calling them thieves, greedy and traitors and said the saffron party was collecting Trinamool’s “garbage”.

“I don’t care if 15-20 councillors leave the party and join the BJP for money or any other purpose. If party MLAs want to leave, they can. We don’t want thieves in our party. If one person leaves, I will prepare 500 more,” she thundered at a review meeting with Trinamool councillors, convened a day after 12 Trinamool councillors and a legislator joined the BJP.

The ruling party in West Bengal has witnessed mass exodus of its councillors to the BJP since the Lok Sabha election result was declared. Ten MLAs have also switched over to the saffron camp. The first massive exodus took place on May 28, when more than 50 Trinamool councillors and two MLAs joined the BJP in Delhi.

READ HERE | Mamata loses one more TMC MLA, 12 councillors to BJP

“These councillors misused government funds granted for the development of their areas. Their act was caught during audit process… Now the corrupt councillors are joining the BJP…They are thinking they will survive. But I will not spare them,” Mamata said.

With the defections, the BJP has now secured majority in five municipalities.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TMC Bengal BJP defection Mamata Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp