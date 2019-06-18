Home Nation

Don’t worry about numbers, Modi tells Opposition

Later, Modi tweeted after taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha that he looked forward to healthy deliberations with fellow members.

Published: 18th June 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a joint press statement at Male in Maldives on 8 June 2019. (Photo | PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PIB)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Striking an accommodative note on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the Opposition not to worry about their numbers and sought their impartial participation in Parliamentary business. Modi’s outreach after the BJP’s mammoth victory in the Lok Sabha is an attempt to co-opt the Opposition into transacting legislative business in both Houses of Parliament. 

“The opposition need not worry about their numbers in the Lok Sabha. When we come to Parliament, we should forget paksh (treasury) and vipaksh (opposition). We should think about issues with a nishpaksh (impartial) spirit and work in the larger interests of the nation,” Modi told reporters before entering Parliament. 

Later, Modi tweeted after taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha that he looked forward to healthy deliberations with fellow members. The first term of the Modi-led NDA government (2014-19) was marked by acrimony between the treasury benches and the Opposition in both Houses, resulting in the lapse of 46 bills that were in various stages, after the dissolution of the previous Lok Sabha.

The Congress, too, didn’t get the status of Leader of Opposition during Modi 1.0 because it failed to win at least 10 per cent seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The situation continues as the grand old party couldn’t muster that number this time around as well. Modi’s positive approach was visible on Sunday as well when during an all-party meeting he sought their full participation in a meeting on simultaneous elections on June 19.

The Opposition, however, chose to keep its fingers crossed, with Congress leader Anand Sharma hoping that the trend set by the BJP-led NDA government in its previous term to push bills without legislative scrutiny using brute majority is reversed.

Congress member from Kerala takes oath in Hindi

Congress member Kodikunnil Suresh from Kerala surprised everyone by taking his oath in the Lok Sabha in Hindi, which was greeted by the vigourous thumping of desks by mainly Hindi-speaking members. Suresh was the second member to take oath after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lok Sabha BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp