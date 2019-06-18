Home Nation

Jodhpur court won’t prosecute Salman Khan for filing two false affidavits

The prosecution, however, had refuted his claim and sought his prosecution for filing a false affidavit.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo | File/ PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A Jodhpur court has refused to prosecute actor Salman Khan for allegedly filing two false affidavits in the court on Monday. Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Ankit Raman gave the relief to the actor, dismissing a prosecution plea to try him for allegedly filing the two false affidavits in the court in 2006.

Facing charges under the Arms Act as an offshoot to the October 1998 case of the blackbuck poaching near Kankani village in Jodhpur district, Khan had filed an affidavit claiming he had a valid licence of the weapon allegedly used in the poaching. He, however, had added that he lost the licence somewhere. The prosecution, however, had refuted his claim and sought his prosecution for filing a false affidavit.

Though convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, the actor was acquitted by the magisterial court in the Arms Act case against him. The prosecution has subsequently moved the sessions court challenging Khan’s acquittal. Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat argued that his client has already been acquitted in and there would be no point in pursuing the case for filing the alleged false affidavit.

