Home Nation

Hema Malini takes oath as MP, ends it with 'Radhe-Radhe'

Hema concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru", which led to the thumping of tables and chants of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

Published: 18th June 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Hema Malini took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on 18 June 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Hema Malini took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on 18 June 2019. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for the BJP, took oath as a member of the 17th Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Dressed in a peach saree with golden borders, she read the oath in Hindi.

Known as Bollywood's 'dream girl', Hema concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru", which led to the thumping of tables and chants of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

Hema Malini won Uttar Pradesh's Mathura seat for a second consecutive term in the national elections. She had contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress.

In 2014, the yesteryear's superstar had won the constituency by over 3 lakh votes.

Malini is the second member of her family to join politics. Earlier in 2004, her husband Dharmendra had also won the Bikaner Lok Sabha constituency for the BJP.

This year, Dharmendra's son Sunny Deol also took the political plunge and joined the BJP. He won Punjab's Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat defeating sitting MP of Congress, Sunil Jakhar. Sunny also took oath as a parliamentarian earlier today.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hema Malini 17th Lok Sabha Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp