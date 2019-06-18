Lucknow Diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Seven-record holder at age of six!

All of six, Devaagyh Dixit is credited with making not one but seven world records in a single day. A drummer by birth as his mother Rashi Dixit describes him, Devaagyh is said to be Asia’s only kid to have made seven world records in playing drums. On March 15, he made the records in categories like most drum beats in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, maximum drum rolls in a minute, most drum beats in a second, most drum kicks in a second and fastest 10,000 beats performer, says proud mother Rashi.

Heatwave keeps state on boil

While Lucknow is sizzling at over 44 degrees, the people in Prayagraj have been sweating as the city remains the hottest in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius — nine degrees above normal. Neighbouring district Sultanpur braved 46.4 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal. Banda, in parched Bundelkhand is hovering around 46 degrees Celsius. Varanasi is not behind as it is above 46 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kanpur and Fursatganj recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and Basti sweltered at 45 degrees Celsius. In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 44.9°C, seven degrees above normal. Despite all the predictions, showers and thunderstorms are eluding this part of the country.

Breaking taboos

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation’s (LMRC) is winning accolades for installing sanitary napkin dispensing machine at one of its metro stations in the city. The number of commuters availing the benefit is significant. The machine dispensing bio-degradable sanitary napkins has a capacity of 50 units. It gets refilled frequently, says Kumar Keshav, managing director, LMRC. The machine is installed in women’s washroom. It is the first in a series of four machines at metro stations.

Yog in curriculum

With International Yoga Day approaching, Yog is ready to be introduced as a subject in many Lucknow schools. Realising its importance among youth and children to ward off many medical conditions and discipline the life through healthier means, the AYUSH department has floated the proposal to teach Yog as a subject in educational institutions. Even a mobile app ‘Yog Pradesh Uttar Pradesh’ has also been launched by the AYUSH department.