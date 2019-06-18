Home Nation

Lucknow Diary

All of six, Devaagyh Dixit is credited with making not one but seven world records in a single day.  

Published: 18th June 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Seven-record holder at age of six!
All of six, Devaagyh Dixit is credited with making not one but seven world records in a single day.  A drummer by birth as his mother Rashi Dixit describes him, Devaagyh is said to be Asia’s only kid to have made seven world records in playing drums. On March 15, he made the records in categories like most drum beats in a minute, most drum kicks in a minute, maximum drum rolls in a minute, most drum beats in a second, most drum kicks in a second and fastest 10,000 beats performer, says proud mother Rashi.

Heatwave keeps state on boil 
While Lucknow is sizzling at over 44 degrees, the people in Prayagraj have been sweating as the city remains the hottest in the state at 47.4 degrees Celsius — nine degrees above normal. Neighbouring district Sultanpur braved 46.4 degrees Celsius, nine degrees above normal. Banda, in parched Bundelkhand is hovering around 46 degrees Celsius. Varanasi is not behind as it is above 46 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Kanpur and Fursatganj recorded 45.2 degrees Celsius and Basti sweltered at 45 degrees Celsius.  In Lucknow, the maximum temperature was 44.9°C, seven degrees above normal. Despite all the predictions, showers and thunderstorms are eluding this part of the country.

Breaking taboos 
The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation’s (LMRC) is winning accolades for installing sanitary napkin dispensing machine at one of its metro stations in the city. The number of commuters availing the benefit is significant. The machine dispensing bio-degradable sanitary napkins has a capacity of 50 units. It gets refilled frequently, says Kumar Keshav, managing director, LMRC. The machine is installed in women’s washroom. It  is the first in a series of four machines at metro stations.

Yog in curriculum
With International Yoga Day approaching, Yog is ready to be introduced as a subject in many Lucknow schools. Realising its importance among youth and children to ward off many medical conditions and discipline the life through healthier means, the AYUSH department has floated the proposal to teach Yog as a subject in educational institutions. Even a mobile app ‘Yog Pradesh Uttar Pradesh’ has also been launched by the AYUSH department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp