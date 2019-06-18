Home Nation

Raipur: Maoists murder villager, say he was an informer

Expressing anguish over the incident, Sukma superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha condemned the act and said the Maoists kill innocent tribals and then claim to be fighting for their cause.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR/RANCHI: Suspected members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) shot dead a villager at Maraiguda in the strife-torn Sukma district, about 450 km south of Raipur on Monday. The ultras said the villager, Markam Nanda, was a police informer and brutally thrashed him.

The Maoist held the deceased responsible for the arrest of their cadre. Expressing anguish over the incident, Sukma superintendent of police Shalabh Sinha condemned the act and said the Maoists kill innocent tribals and then claim to be fighting for their cause. The SP appealed to the villagers to unite against the Naxals.

In Jharkhand, six Maoists, including three women, surrendered before the police in Dumka on Monday. Police said all of them belonged to CPI (Maoist), which also included two couples. The list of Maoists who surrendered includes PC Di alias Princila Di, Premshila Devi alias Hopan Di and Kiran Di alias Pukku Tudu, Sukhlal Dehri alias Kandra Dehri, Bhagat Singh Hambrom and Siddho Marandi.

“All of them were active in the Santhal Pargana districts and were working for the squad of sub-zonal commander Tala Da, who was gunned down by the security forces in January this year, and were involved in several Naxal activities in the region, including the killing of the then Pakur SP Amarjit Balihar,” said Dumka DIG Raj Kumar Lakra. PC Di and Kiran Di are of the rank of Sub-Zonal Commander and have a `5 lakh bounty on their heads while Siddho Marandi was an area commander in the organisation, he added.   
“Sukhlal is married to PC Di while, Siddho Marandi to Premshila Devi,” the DIG said. They had approached the district police through their family and expressed their willingness to surrender.
According to the provisions of the state surrender policy, they were given a cheque of `1 lakh each and will be provided other benefits later. 

