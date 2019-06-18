Home Nation

Om Prakash Birla meets outgoing LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan

Published: 18th June 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Birla with Sumitra Mahajan. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post Om Prakash Birla on Tuesday met the outgoing Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at her residence here.

"OP Birla Ji is an old friend. I felt very good that he has been selected as the NDA's candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. He has earlier served as the treasurer of the Indian Parliamentary Group. I am sure that he will handle his responsibilities in the Lok Sabha very well," Mahajan told ANI.

Birla defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes from Kota (reserved) parliamentary seat in the recently concluded General Elections.

His candidature has so far got the support of ten political parties including Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

YSRCP and BJD are not a part of the NDA coalition at the Centre but have extended their support to Birla's candidature.

NDA has 352 MPs in the lower house of the Parliament and the BJP alone has 303 members.

