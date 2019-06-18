Home Nation

Vikhe Patil gets jeers on Day 1 of Monsoon Session 

 The members of the Opposition raised objection over the appointment of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil as a minister on the first day of the assembly session here on Monday.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The members of the Opposition raised objection over the appointment of Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil as a minister on the first day of the assembly session here on Monday. Some even booed him for being a turncoat with slogans like “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram Jai Shri Ram”.

Just as the house was about to gather for business the Opposition MLAs staged a protest and criticized the BJP-led state government over the cabinet expansion and for being “anti-people”.In a sarcastic jibe senior NCP member Ajit Pawar urged CM Fadnavis not to take away the leader of opposition designates Vijay Wadettiwar from the opposition.

The Cong-NCP led the opposition in both the houses of the state legislature raised an objection to Vikhe-Patil being sworn-in as a minister arguing that Vikhe-Patil could not be inducted into the state cabinet in the same term as he was not a member of either house of the state legislature and hence could not take oath as a minister.

Pawar said during the first session in 2014 the government had inducted then leader of opposition Eknath Shinde into the state cabinet. Now at the last session also the government has once again taken away its leader of the opposition. Arguing that there were no differences in the opposition ranks, he argued that it was the opposition’s right to get its leader of the opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikhe Patil Monsoon Session 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp