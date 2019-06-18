WATCH| Slogans of 'Mandir vahin banayenge' raised as Sakshi Maharaj takes oath as MP

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Slogans of "mandir vahin banayenge" (temple will be built there) were raised in the Lok Sabha after Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP MP who won Unnao in Uttar Pradesh took oath as a member of the House on Tuesday.

Dressed in his usual saffron attire, he took the oath in Sanskrit.

Maharaj concluded his oath with "Jai Shri Ram", which was received by BJP members with loud thumping of tables and chants of "Mandir vahin banayenge" in the House.

Earlier this month, Maharaj, who is known for making controversial remarks, said that "if you do not vote in my favour, then you will get sins in return." Last month he said that no elections would be required after the 2019 elections owing to "Modi tsunami."