Home Nation

169 newly recruited IAS officers to work as assistant secretaries in central government departments

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 169 newly recruited IAS officers were on Wednesday posted as assistant secretaries in different central government departments for three months, beginning July 1.

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) are allotted cadres, which could either be a state or group of states.

The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

As per rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years of service at their respective cadres.

A total of 169 IAS officers of 2017 batch will be on central deputation for 13 weeks from July 1, 2019 to September 27, 2019, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

These officers will be designated as assistant secretaries during the period and will be attached to departments allotted to them, it said.

They have completed Phase-II training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and got their posting.

They will report to their respective cadres state after completion of the training, the order stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp