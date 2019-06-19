Home Nation

A+ indeed! Doctor donates blood to two children suffering from thalassemia

Nilanjan Mukherjee, a doctor at the Raiganj Super Speciality Hospital, donated A+ blood to a five-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister.

Published: 19th June 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A child specialist at a state-run hospital in North Bengal’s South Dinajpur district donated blood to two children suffering from thalassemia after the blood bank at the hospital ran out of stock on Sunday. The incident comes at time when the tumult caused by the cease-work agitation by junior doctors across the state was hogging the headlines.

Nilanjan Mukherjee, a doctor at the Raiganj Super Speciality Hospital, donated A+ blood to a five-year-old boy and his two-year-old sister. Parents Mohammad Arju, a painting worker, and his wife Najima Khatun said they would never forget what the doctor did for them.

“I was on my routine rounds at the hospital and examined the two children. They were weak. I realised they needed fresh blood as soon as possible. I inquired and came to know that the hospital’s blood bank was out of stock. My blood group matched with the children so I decided to donate,’’ said Mukherjee.
Mukherjee visited the children on Monday and found them to be in a much better condition.

Reacting to the week-long agitation by junior doctors shutting down outdoor and emergency wings at most of the state-run hospitals, Mukherjee said he supported their demands. “But I will also add that the primary task of a doctor is to treat patients. Though I supported the junior doctors morally, I did not stop treating patients. People should also understand that doctors need a healthy environment to work,’’ he said.

The children’s parents were from from Bihar’s Katihar district. “I’m a daily wage earner and cannot afford my children’s treatment at private healthcare units. My son and daughter were admitted four days ago as they became weak. They needed blood transfusion immediately. We could not take them to another hospital because of the strike,’’ said Arju.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Bengal Nilanjan Mukherjee Raiganj Super Speciality Hospital
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp