Home Nation

Bengal Assembly Speaker asks MLAs to stick to rules after Jai Shri Ram slogans raised

The issue was raised at an all-party meeting held under the tutelage of Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at his chamber, Trinamool Congress minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee told reporter

Published: 19th June 2019 11:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 11:39 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Speaker Wednesday asked legislators not to use any word not mentioned in the assembly rule book in the wake of chanting of slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" or "Jai Hind" by BJP members but the saffron party said it won't stop from doing so.

The issue was raised at an all-party meeting held under the tutelage of Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at his chamber, Trinamool Congress minister of Parliamentary Affairs Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

"It was decided at today's meeting that no such words which are not there in the rules and regulations of the House will be allowed during the proceedings in the upcoming extended budget session starting Friday," Chatterjee said.

"Every representative has been asked to abide by the rules and regulations of the House," the TMC leader said.

Earlier in the day, during the swearing-in ceremony of eight newly-elected MLAs in the recently-held bypolls, BJP MLA from Habibpur, Joyel Murmu, chanted "Jai Shri Ram" after taking oath.

Speaker Bandyopadhyay instructed not to include these words uttered by Murmu in the official record and reprimanded his action.

Bandyopadhyay then asked the remaining MLAs, who were yet to take oath, not to utter anything which was not in their swearing-in speeches provided.

However, TMC MLA of Uluberia Purba, Idris Ali, the last person to take oath chanted "Jai Hind" which drew Speaker's rebuke.

Speaking to reporters, another BJP MLA from Madarihat, Manoj Tigga, said, "We will definitely chant 'Jai Shri Ram' during the proceedings in the upcoming extended Budget session of the state assembly. This is nothing but a ploy to choke the voice of the opposition. But we will not stop."

Incidentally, BJP MPs from West Bengal while being sworn-in in the Lok Sabha Tuesday were greeted with chants of "Jai Shri Ram".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Biman Bandyopadhyay Partha Chatterjee Trinamool BJP Jai Shri Ram Jai Hind
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp