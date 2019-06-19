BJP workers protest over induction of Trinamool MLA Biswajit Das into party

By PTI

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress MLA Biswajit Das switched over to the BJP, saffron party workers of his assembly constituency protested Wednesday and demanded his removal from the party claiming that he used to torture them.

Das, two-time MLA of Bangaon Uttar, is the newest MLA of the TMC to switch sides.

He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Tuesday along with 12 councillors.

BJP workers carrying party flags and posters hit the streets of Bangaon on Wednesday demanding the immediate removal of Das from the party.

"What is use of fighting the TMC if those TMC leaders who had once tortured our workers join the party as the winds of change are blowing in the state. These opportunists will ruin our party's image," a local BJP leader said.

When contacted, local BJP MP Santanu Thakur said he will look into the matter.

Earlier, joining of TMC MLA Manirul Islam to the BJP had elicited a similar reaction from party workers of Birbhum district late last month leaving the BJP leadership in the state red-faced.

Islam was allegedly involved in several incidents of torture and atrocities on political rivals and has boasted publicly about it.

He said in 2014 that he could "crush (his rivals) under his feet".

Faced with the protest, the BJP central leadership has put in place a check and balance mechanism while inducting TMC leaders.

West Bengal witnessed a saffron surge in the Lok Sabha election as the BJP inflicted a body blow to the ruling Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from just two in 2014.

The TMC has won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014.