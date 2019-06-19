Chandigarh diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

When a rooster turned into a nuisance

The Chandigarh Police was left bemused when a retired Army officer submitted a complaint stating that the poultry fowl of his neighbour was ‘disturbing peace’ at odd hours. In his complaint, Major (retd) HS Dilawari stated that he and his wife had multiple health problems for which sound rest is needed. But, he said, their sleep was constantly disturbed as their neighbour’s rooster crowing at the break of dawn and afternoon was making it tough to sleep. Later, the police advised the complainant to approach the Chandigarh animal husbandry department for redressal of his problem.

Open session at IIT-Ropar

IIT-Ropar will conduct an open house event on June 22 for candidates who cracked the JEE-Advanced test. The live counseling session, which aims to facilitate the students with the requisite information to help them make the right career choices, will be held at the IIT’s permanent campus. Engineering aspirants and their parents can explore various departments, see the facilities, and interact with the faculties to get a feel of the IIT system. The counseling session will commence from 9:30 am with general talks on education and admission process with an introduction to programs of study and campus life at IIT-Ropar.

Flyover project delayed again

As the Mohali district administration failed to acquire land and properties constructed along the road, the deadline of the already delayed Kharar flyover was extended to March 2020. Around 370 structures along the road are yet to be demolished. These structures are halting construction work of the flyover. Now, the district administration has issued notices to owners of these properties to vacate by June 25. After the deadline expires, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will start demolishing the structures.

Attacks on docs: Strict law may be adopted

The Chandigarh Administration might adopt the Punjab Protection of Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. Also, more stringent provisions could be incorporated under this Act. Once framed, the draft will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. According to the IMA, no case was registered under this Act even as the law was introduced in both Punjab and Haryana in 2009.

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com