Chhattisgarh Armed Forces jawan opens fire in camp, kills two colleagues

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) were killed when their colleague opened indiscriminate fire at the Naimed CAF base camp in the strife-torn Bijapur district, about 380 km south of Raipur on Wednesday evening.

According to the preliminary information the CAF jawan Sanjay Nishad had some heated altercation with the two colleagues and in a fit of rage opened fire from his INSAS rifle, said the police.

"Nishad has been taken into custody for interrogation. Prima facie it appears he had some personal issues and grudges with the two CAF constables who were killed in the barrack of the camp located at Naimed. He though is not revealing enough" the Bijapur district police chief Divyang Patel told the Express.