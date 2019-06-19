Home Nation

Dr. Payal Tadvi suicide case: Bail hearing of accused to proceed without video recording

The court had ordered video recording of the bail proceedings earlier under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

26-year-old doctor Payal Tadvi ended her life after alleged casteist slurs by her senior colleagues at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

26-year-old doctor Payal Tadvi ended her life after alleged casteist slurs by her senior colleagues at BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The special court hearing the bail pleas of the three accused in the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case Wednesday said proceedings will not be video recorded in the absence of necessary facilities.

The court had ordered video recording of the bail proceedings earlier under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

But the prosecution submitted that police were unable to make necessary arrangements and sought some time.

Defence lawyer Abad Ponda pointed out that as per the law, the recording was required only during the main trial.

Advocate Gunratan Sadavarte, appearing for the victim's family, claimed that the state government and the police were "not serious" when it came to atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

Judge P B Jadhav noted in his order that though the SC/ST Act was amended and video recording of all the proceedings was made mandatory two years ago, infrastructure was yet to be made available.

It was the state government's responsibility, he said.

The court had directed the police to make the arrangements but "police machinery has its own difficulties", Jadhav said.

"Bail proceedings are required to be decided expeditiously. Therefore this court has no option but to proceed without video recording," he said.

The bail pleas will be heard on Friday.

Tadvi, 26, a second-year postgraduate medical student attached to BYL Nair Hospital, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22.

Her family alleged that three of her seniors -- Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Meher and Ankita Khandelwal -- ragged her and hurled casteist abuses at her, forcing Tadvi to take her life.

All three were arrested and are in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Payal Tadvi Suicide Case Dr. Payal Tadvi Suicide
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp