Home Nation

EAM Jaishankar, Russian deputy PM meet; discuss Modi's Vladivostok visit

Jaishankar's meeting with Trutnev comes days after Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev on Wednesday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum later this year.

Jaishankar's meeting with Trutnev comes days after Prime Minister Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Bishkek, where the two leaders reviewed all aspects of bilateral relations to further strengthen the strategic relationship.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar met with Deputy Prime Minister & Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia Yury Trutnev.

Discussed various aspects of India-Russia relationship, including the visit by PM @narendramodi to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Trutnev, who led a high-level delegation to India for a visit from June 15-19, also held meetings with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

He also had an interaction with NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar and attended a round-table discussion involving representatives of leading Indian universities to foster closer partnership between Indian and Russian Far Eastern Universities in the field of science and education, the MEA said.

Trutnev also travelled to Mumbai where he interacted with prominent Indian industry representatives and had meetings with Indian companies having business interests in the Russian Far East.

The visit was undertaken to help both sides prepare grounds for the visit of the prime minister to Vladivostok in early September to participate in the fifth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest of the event, the MEA said.

The visit also provided an opportunity to explore bilateral cooperation in the sectors of diamond-processing, petroleum and natural gas, coal and mining, agro-processing and tourism which have been identified as the priority areas for development in the Russian Far East, it said.

Both sides agreed to work together to promote their bilateral economic engagement in the Russian Far East, the statement said.

Briefing the media after the Modi-Putin meeting last week, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had said there will be a Russia, India and China trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month.

President Putin formally invited Prime Minister Modi to be the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in early September, and he warmly accepted the invitation, Gokhale had said.

Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev had earlier visited India in March 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Jaishankar Yury Trutnev Narendra Modi PM Modi Eastern Economic Forum Vladimir Putin
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp