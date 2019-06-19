Eleven wild bears killed in six-months, Chhattisgarh forest department helpless

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With three more wild bears killed after being electrocuted in farmland close to human settlement in Kanker district, 180 km south of Raipur, their fatality figures in the district had risen to 11 in six months.

The forest department which has been consistently raising awareness on mitigation measures and general guidelines finds itself helpless.

A female bear and two cubs came in contact with the live electric wires used by farmers for their irrigation pumps in their agriculture fields.

“Usually during the summer months when the small water sources inside dried-up, the wild animals including the bear move close to human habitat in search of water and food. Most of these deaths appear to be accidental. The forest department keeps generating awareness among the masses”, said Rakesh Chaturvedi, the state Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF).

The casualty of wild bears in Kanker has been reported a week after twelve deer were found dead close to a water body in the adjoining district of Dhamtari.