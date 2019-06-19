Fewer powercuts during Raman regime? CM Baghel to compile data to expose BJP's claim

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In an attempt to counter BJP's upcoming statewide demonstration to protest frequent power cuts, the Chhattisgarh Congress government has reportedly sought the load shedding details during the corresponding five-month (January-May) time period last year during Raman Singh regime.

The power distribution company of Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board (CSEB) has collected the information and data from across the state on the power shut down that were recorded during January to May 2018 to be handed over to the state government, a senior CSEB official said.

The ruling Congress has been facing a consistent onslaught by the BJP on the reported power cuts so much so that the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had to come forward assuring the people that there is no crisis of power. Baghel blamed those with BJP mindset inside the system "who are creating all obstructions and troubles".

Now the government has sought details on power cuts from every division of the state and it is expected to be submitted within a day or two. The issue of repeated power cut complaints has triggered political slugfest in Chhattisgarh.

The state government like their Madhya Pradesh counterpart has been blaming the BJP for the unscheduled power cuts across various parts of the state. The Chhattisgarh government apparently intends to bring forth the truth by comparing the given duration on power cuts during the regime of the two governments and perhaps would like to counter-claiming that the situation on power shutdown under the Raman regime was equally bad. However, the data is yet to be compiled.

During the recent state working committee meeting, the BJP decided to hold a day-long dharna in all 27 districts over unscheduled power cuts. Earlier this month, the officials came with the data information to explain that the power cuts were less this year as compared to the previous year in places like Raipur, north Sarguja and other parts of east Chhattisgarh.