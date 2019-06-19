Home Nation

Fight over lunchbox cleaning: Air India likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food on aircraft

Earlier, on March 27, Air India had instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights.

State-owned Air India is staying afloat on taxpayers' money and has been in the red for long.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Air India is likely to ban pilots from bringing their own food onboard an aircraft, according to senior officials, in the wake of an altercation between a captain and a cabin crew member.

The incident took place on Monday when the captain and the crew member got into a heated argument after the former allegedly asked the latter to clean his tiffin after finishing his meal.

"We have taken a serious note of this incident that happened on Monday. We will soon ask the pilots to not bring their own food on flights," said a senior official of the national carrier.

Another official of the airline said the flight AI772 was supposed to leave from Bengaluru for Kolkata at around 11.40 am on Monday but it got delayed by approximately two hours as the captain and the cabin crew member -- who had got into a fight -- had to be "removed and replaced in the plane".

"I have been told that the captain wanted the cabin crew member to clean the tiffin after he finished his meal. Probably, this is what lead to a fight between them. An investigation regarding this incident has already been started. Strict action will be taken," he said.

Earlier, on March 27, Air India had instructed its pilots to not order special meals for themselves during the flights as they are required to adhere to a "meal schedule laid down by the company".

The decision was taken as the pilots were found to be ordering special meals for themselves such as burgers, soups, smoked salmon, guacamole and hummus with pita bread.

