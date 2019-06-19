Kamal Nath government set to audit BJP schemes’ performance

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Six months after coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government is planning to conduct performance audit of various government schemes during the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP regime.

According to sources in the state government, blueprint is already being drawn for Ground Zero audit of various schemes, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship PM Awas Yojana, Open Defecation Free (ODF) status under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, reviving dwindling water bodies and providing safe drinking water under the Jalabhishek Scheme and the rural electrification Saubhagya Yojana.

Sources added that purpose of the audit is to ascertain the veracity of tall claims made by the previous government on the conduct of various schemes, which could expose the possible corruption which happened in their execution.

The state government has already started acting tough on alleged irregularities during the BJP regime, including Economic Offence Wing probe into the over Rs 70,000 crore-plus e-tendering scam.