Home Nation

Maharashtra man who spotted Sheena Bora's remains in 2012 deposes in court

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother and media executive Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others in April 2012 and the body was burnt in a jungle in neighbouring Raigad district.

Published: 19th June 2019 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Photos of Sheena Bora (L) and Indrani Mukerjea (R). | (File| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local who first spotted the remains of Sheena Bora in a Raigad jungle in 2012 deposed before the trial court here Wednesday.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by her mother and media executive Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others in April 2012 and the body was burnt in a jungle in neighbouring Raigad district.

As per the prosecution, Ganesh Dhene had spotted a skeleton at Gagode village in Pen teshil of Raigad days after the murder.

Dhene is a 'police patil' who are appointed in villages where there is no police station.

Their job is to keep police informed about happenings in the area.

Sheena's murder came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea's driver Shyamvar Rai.

Then it was established that the skeleton found in the Raigad jungle in 2012 was of Sheena, the biological daughter of Indrani, born from a previous relationship.

During his testimony before CBI judge J C Jagdale, Dhene said he was collecting mangoes when he spotted a burnt skeleton.

He returned home and told the local police who asked him to come to the spot again, he said.

When he went back a few hours later, there were already two or three police officers and he pointed out the spot where he had seen the skeleton, he told the court.

A doctor arrived and collected some bones for autopsy, Dhene said.

To a question by defence lawyer Shrikant Shivde, the witness said he was not sure which bones or part of teeth were removed from the skeleton for post-mortem procedure.

The police had arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Rai in 2015.

Later, the CBI arrested Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheena Bora Murder Case Indrani Mukerjea Ganesh Dhene
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp